Nihon Falcom has finally announced when Ys fans in Japan can expect to begin playing the new installment. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will hit store shelves in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on September 26, 2019. Unfortunately, it remains unclear as to if and when the franchise’s latest entry will launch in Western territories.

This news of a release date comes several weeks after Nihon Falcom’s tease that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is scheduled to launch sometime this fall. The September 26th date has since been confirmed in the newest Weekly Famitsu issue. The installment also noted that Dogi, a longtime companion, will play a major part in the game’s narrative.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was officially revealed late in 2018, during a Nihon Falcom shareholder meeting. At the time, the company was not willing to divulge much about the title, barring concept art and a handful of screenshots. Since then, Nihon Falcom has shared story and gameplay details, as well as a glimpse of protagonist Adol Christin with an all-new look.

Check out Adol Christin’s new appearance in the image below:

What may first stand out to fans of the series is the protagonist’s new hair color. As opposed to his typically having a head of red hair, Adol now has luscious locks that appear blue and black in color. This is not the only new addition, either. The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu also revealed a new ability, the supernatural power referred to as “Way of the King: Crimson Line.” With this ability, players will be able to teleport, even in combat situations. However, it does not yet seem clear as to whether the teleportation power will have any limits.

Ys IX will have players explore the franchise’s newest location, Prison City. While there, Adol Christin becomes involved in a mystery concerning Monstrum, who are people with supernatural powers.

Ys 9 Monstrum Nox Release Date in Japan Confirmed for September 2019 WATCH GALLERY

[Source via Gematsu, Nihon Falcom on Twitter]