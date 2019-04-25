After days of teasers, Epic Games has finally unveiled its latest Marvel tie-in event. Unlike 2018’s crossover, where players could become Thanos, this year Fortnite players will be able to become Earth’s Mightiest Heroes themselves. (Well, that’s sort of how it works.) There are many more superhero-themed items that you can get your hands on. The event starts just as Marvel gets ready to release Avengers: Endgame, a project that’s been more than a decade in the making.

In the new LTM, you’ll now have to fight against Thanos and the nefarious Chitauri. They are on the hunt for the Infinity Stones. However, all hope is not lost. Fortnite players will be able to pick up the signature weapons of the Avengers and use them to take on the Mad Titan himself. Items like Captain America’s shield, Hawkeye’s bow, Iron Man’s gauntlets, and Thor’s Stormbreaker will be found throughout the map.

Take a look at the event’s teaser here:

There’s more Marvel mania in Fortnite this time around, however. Playing the LTM offers the chance to win an exclusive Quinjet glider, as well as some other sprays and banners. Players can also purchase two Marvel-themed sets in the store. The first one available is inspired by Black Widow. It includes the Black Widow skin, back bling, pickaxe (inspired by her batons), and the Widow’s Pirouette emote. The second set has yet to be revealed, but will be released sometime next week. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you’ll actually be able to dress up as the heroes you embody, but it still has the making to be quite the crowd-pleaser.

Of course, there are some very serious allegations against Epic Games at the moment, which may sour the fanfare for many. We shall see how the developer handles these new reports. The event is live now, while Avengers: Endame will open on April 26, 2019.

[Source: Epic Games]