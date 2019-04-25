Boo! Prepare to writhe in terror as Layers of Fear 2 releases for PS4 on May 28, 2019. Preorders for the game will be available in the coming weeks, according to the game’s publisher Gun Media. This sequel to the art centered original will be set on an abandoned ship, and the environments will be ever-changing. Playing this game will likely lead to a jump scare or two, though probably a few more.

Like the first game’s mansion setting, Layers of Fear 2 will feel claustrophobic, and there will be an unsettling feeling in the air. Gun Media says that the developer Bloober Team was inspired by the experimental works of early 20th-century cinematographer and illusionist Georges Méliès when creating this world. The twists and turns were compared to the works of legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock, who made horror classics like Psycho and The Birds. Tony Todd, of Candyman and Night of the Living Dead fame, is a voice actor on the project. The sequel will also be double the playtime of the first game and puzzles will be an integral part of Layers of Fear 2 just like the original.

Gun Media is no stranger to the horror genre. It previously published Friday the 13th: The Game, an asynchronous multiplayer adaptation of the movie series, and Observer, a cyberpunk horror game that starred Blade Runner‘s Rutger Hauer.

Bloober Team’s last effort, Observer, was received fairly well by the critics when it came out on PS4 in 2017. However, our reviewer Ahmed Mohamed thought it was flawed with a messy story and inconsistent horror placements. He ultimately gave it a 6/10. Ben Tarrant thought the original Layers of Fear lacked in complexity when writing his review for PlayStation LifeStyle. Hopefully, Bloober Team can take these criticisms and make Layers of Fear 2 its best game yet. Will you be preordering the game? Let us know in the comments below!