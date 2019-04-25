Though it’s only been on the market for a couple of days, a Mortal Kombat 11 discount has already gone live for all consoles. On Amazon, the title is on sale for just over $49 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. This 15% discount only applies to Mortal Kombat 11’s standard edition.

The price drop represents a decision on the retailer’s part, as Amazon only shows the title’s price once the customer adds it to their cart. As noted on Amazon’s website, this is because its price point is “lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.” Whether or not the Amazon discount, and that of other retailers, is based on the divisive discourse surrounding Mortal Kombat 11 remains to be seen.

Much of the drama circulating about the new release has been geared towards the balancing of grinding, difficulty, and the like. NetherRealm Studios has already addressed some of the more pressing concerns, such as those about The Krypt and Towers of Time.

Despite all of the above, it appears Mortal Kombat 11 is still selling well. According to David Haddad, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s President, this entry had the most successful launch in franchise history. In addition, Haddad revealed MK11 as the biggest launch in the history of Warner Bros. Games. For now, however, neither Warner Bros. nor NetherRealm have revealed official sales figures.

Just because the latest Mortal Kombat is out in the wild does not mean the hype will soon subside. In addition to the roster of 25 fighters, there are many DLC characters planned. At present, only Shang Tsung has received confirmation. A list of eight other reported characters planned for DLC recently leaked online. When the post-launch content will begin rolling out remains a mystery.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source via Push Square, VentureBeat]

