On the heels of Persona 5 Royal, an expanded version of the beloved Persona 5, Atlus has let loose details about another Persona project. Persona 5 S, once thought to be a Nintendo Switch port of Persona 5, is actually Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. This new addition to the long-running franchise will take things in a slightly different direction, with the title itself being an action-RPG. Furthermore, Atlus will not be leading the charge this time around. Instead, Omega Force, the development team behind Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors series, is helming production on Persona 5 Scramble.

Apart from a teaser trailer, and a confirmation that it will release on both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, little is known about the game overall. Not even information concerning a potential release window has surfaced. However, given Omega Force’s involvement and the initial video, it appears to be a Musou title like Warriors Orochi and Dynasty Warriors.

Check out the teaser trailer for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers in the video below:

Rumors about Persona 5 S have frequently swirled for months. As noted above, the general consensus behind much of the speculation was that Persona 5 S hinted at a Persona 5 port for the Nintendo Switch. Evidently, such speculation can now be laid to rest, at least where this particular title is concerned. Whether or not Atlus will ever provide the Nintendo console with a full blown Persona 5 port seemingly still remains to be seen.

Thus far, it’s been a big week for fans of the Atlus series. Persona 5 The Royal also received an official unveiling and is set to hit the PS4 in Japan on September 26th of this year. Meanwhile, the game will launch in the West on an unspecified date in 2020. The expanded Persona 5 experience will include new characters, new opening and ending segments, a host of new enemies, new battle tunes from Shoji Meguro, upgraded game elements, and much more.

[Source: Atlus via Kotaku]