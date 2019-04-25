It looks like FromSoftware has the makings of another hit franchise on its hands. While we already had gotten word on how Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was performing commercially, there’s another stat that puts into perspective just how well the famed developer’s newest title is faring. It had a more successful launch than FromSoftware’s last title, Dark Souls III!

The stat comes from Nielsen’s SuperData, which reported that Sekiro sold 1.4 million units at launch, while Dark Souls III managed to move around 1.2 million units. That number is across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While that number is impressive on its own, the fact that it managed to outsell a popular franchise like Dark Souls is even more impressive.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice performed best on consoles, which may not necessarily be surprising. Digital sales were a big factor in Sekiro’s sales, as download rates are “significantly higher” than they were three years ago, when Dark Souls III released.

Of course, Sekiro has already eclipsed that 1.4 million benchmark. Within its first ten days on sale, it already sold over 2 million units, and has no doubt exceeded that number. It not only landed within the top three on the PlayStation Store charts, it ended up becoming the second best-selling game of March 2019 in the United States.

There’s certainly plenty of buzz around Sekiro. Reviews have been highly positive, with our review praising its “challenging but rewarding combat.” While there’s no word yet on any post-launch DLC or a sequel, it has received plenty of support following its release. It just received an update earlier this week that may make the prosthetic tools a little easier to use. And if you haven’t jumped into the role of the shinobi yet, be sure to check up on our tips and tricks.

[Source: SuperData]