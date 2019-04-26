The annual Blizzard celebration known as BlizzCon will take place this November, and we’ve got the scoop on what you’ll see there if you plan on attending. BlizzCon 2019 starts on Friday, November 1st and runs until the next day on Saturday, November 2nd. There, you’ll find a ton of things, like cosplay, esports, and all things Blizzard. One new addition to this year’s event is the BlizzCon Pregame Festivities, which will be held the day before the show and is meant to be a “casual get-together” for attendees.

Tickets will become available soon, starting on Saturday, May 4th, and will then opening up for purchase again on Thursday, May 9th. These two waves are in place to make the purchasing experience easier for fans. We’ll have to see how all of that plays out, though. You should also be aware of the three different ticket options, which have caused a bit of controversy due to the prices.

Going in order of price, the first option, the core BlizzCon Pass, will run you $229 and acts as the general admission pass. This will grant you access to the new BlizzCon Pregame Festivities as well as entry to the show itself. Next is the BlizzCon Portal Pass, an option that is meant to enhance the experience for the attendee. This will allow access to Darkmoon Faire during a new “Night at the Faire” event taking place on the eve of the convention. You’ll also get to enter the show earlier than the general public and gain access to preferred parking, among other perks. Unfortunately, that will set you back $550.

Finally, you can purchase the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner pass, which grants you all of the perks of the Portal Pass, as well as the ability to chat with developers and other industry folk at a “laid-back” charity dinner the night before the show. The proceeds from the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner will go to CHOC Children’s. These tickets will be available for a hefty $750.

Whichever ticket you get, all buyers will be given a Commemorative Collectible Statue that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Warcraft.

Typically, BlizzCon has a number of announcements, for better or worse. At last year’s event — if you recall — the infamous Diablo Immortal was announced, which stirred up some controversy due to it being a mobile game instead of the long-awaited Diablo 4.

Will you be attending? What do you think of those ticket prices? Let us know!