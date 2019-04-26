Ghost Recon Wildlands Operation Oracle Teased

It would appear that Ghost Recon: Wildlands fans will have something to look forward to very soon. The official Ghost Recon Twitter account tweeted out a photo teasing new content, stating that more will be revealed on April 30, 2019. The image features a set of dog tags which belong to Cole D. Walker.

Longtime fans of the Ghost Recon series will no doubt recognize the name on the set of dog tags, as it appears to be a subtle nod to an old mission from Ghost Recon: Future Soldier titled “Cold Walker.” Future Soldier launched on May 22, 2012 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Perhaps this is an indication that the game will see yet another Future Soldier DLC, but until April 30th, that is only speculation on my part.

Have a look at the cryptic tease!

Operation Oracle is coming to #GhostRecon. More intel arriving April 30. pic.twitter.com/E3UmmAzSyU — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 26, 2019

Ghost Recon: Wildlands launched back on March 7, 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It features a massive open-world set in a fictional version of Bolivia that has been taken over by a cartel. It is your job to dismantle the entire operation, one Buchon at a time. The world is filled with missions to complete, either with friends or solo using the game’s AI squad. There are plenty of weapons to choose from, with an extensive customization system. So if you enjoyed the Gunsmith from Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, you will enjoy the customization in Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

The game has seen plenty of post-launch support from Ubisoft including, but not limited to, the addition of Ghost War PVP, a Yeti Hunt mission, a Predator tie-in (complete with rewards), and my personal favorite, the Splinter Cell operation that has you team up with Sam Fisher (voiced by series veteran, Michael Ironside). You aid Fisher in acquiring sensitive information on an organization he is targeting. The Splinter Cell operation added one of the community’s most requested features into the game, night vision goggles that flip down over your eyes. If you completed the DLC, you would earn Sam’s classic green night vision goggles for your own personal use.

Are you excited to see what Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ Operation Oracle will be? Let us know in the comments below!

