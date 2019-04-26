We still don’t have a solid idea of when to expect the PlayStation 5, but Sony has narrowed down that timeframe a little more. According to Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki, Sony confirmed that its newest system will not be releasing in its fiscal year 2019, which Sony is currently in. This news probably won’t be surprising to almost anyone, but it does confirm at least that we won’t see it in early 2020.

media friends, I suggest you call your SIE PR rep if you want to confirm no new PS release in FY19 (April 2019 – March 2020). Hope this hepls! — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 26, 2019

In case you’re not entirely familiar with what a fiscal year entails, it doesn’t line up with a given calendar year. Most companies’ fiscal years start in April, as Sony’s does. Again, this isn’t very surprising news, as the initial PS5 reveal confirmed that the platform wouldn’t be releasing in 2019. However, this also confirms that it will be releasing in April 2020 at the earliest, as unlikely as that may be.

With 2020 seeming like the most likely launch year for the PlayStation 5, many have speculated we could see a fall launch for the system. This doesn’t confirm any of that, but it does make it a little more plausible. While we can take an early 2020 launch out of the running, there’s nothing against a 2019 or early 2020 reveal for the system.

Even though Mark Cerny revealed a surprising amount of information about the PS5, there’s still a lot we don’t know. The release date is only one of those unknown things. While we know it will be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 4 games and be compatible with PlayStation VR, we don’t know what titles will be on the system quite yet. While cross-generation titles have been confirmed, what those titles are remain a mystery.

What are your guesses on a PlayStation 5 release date? Do you think we’ll see it in late 2020? Let us know!