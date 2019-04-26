If you’re anything like some of us here, you’re constantly waiting for the next PSN sale to see what goodies you can get for a discount. After all, there is no shortage of games these days, as each month feels just as packed as the last. It can make it hard to grab everything when it launches. The good news is that this weekend kicks off the Golden Week Sale, giving you up to a 75% discount on select titles if you’re a PS Plus member.

There is *a lot* on sale, so we won’t go through everything, but we will list some of the most notable titles that are on sale this weekend. Keep in mind, all prices listed below are for PS Plus members.

All three Dark Souls games are on sale, so if you’ve been holding out on dying a bazillion times, now’s your chance. You can get Dark Souls Remastered for $27.99, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin for $13.99, and Dark Souls III for $20.99 (or the Deluxe Edition for $33.99).

Dead or Alive 6 is also on sale for $47.99, which we enjoyed here, praising its visuals and emphasis on its single player mode. If fighting games aren’t your thing, this weekend you can grab Everybody’s Golf for one of the lowest prices it’s ever been: $12.99 for PS Plus members. If you’re tired of getting your face ripped off in Mortal Kombat 11, Everybody’s Golf is a nice, relaxing change of pace. The Golden Week Sale also has Jump Force for almost half off at $35.99, which might be a price more in line with its critical reception, sadly. Either way, $36 isn’t bad.

There are a ton of Kingdom Hearts games on sale this weekend, too. You can get Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix for$33.49, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for $40.19, and Kingdom Hearts III for $40.19, as well.

Finally, you can grab Resident Evil 2 for $40.19, a game we absolutely adored and gave it an Editor’s Choice stamp of approval. Seriously, if you’re even remotely into survival horror games, RE2 is damn near perfect and well worth its current sale price.

There are a ton of other popular games on sale like Shadow of the Colossus, Naruto, Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball, and Yu-Gi-Oh, so check the full list here to see what’s available.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]