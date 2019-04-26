Control has yet to release, but Remedy is already making it clear the game world will be perfect for sequels. Yes, the team will explore more of Control’s narrative with post-launch DLC. However, the game’s fiction definitely counts as something the studio wants to expand upon with subsequent games. Communications Director Thomas Puha explained as much during an interview for EDGE Magazine’s June 2019 issue.

Puha also noted that wanting to explore Control further on its own terms serves as part of the reason Remedy chose to sign with publisher 505 Games for this project. He told EDGE the following,

…Let’s be real: Control is a relatively traditional single-player game. It does have a limited lifespan, in that sense. And nobody here is, like, overestimating what can we do post-launch to a single-player game. But the fiction of the game and the way the world is built is very suitable for us to add things to it. Control is a world that we do want to expand on, and of course you want to make sequels. And what we have wanted to do in the last couple of years, one of the reasons we signed with 505 Games–well, they let us keep the IP, but we also have the freedom to experiment a little bit post-launch.

Based on what’s been shown of the game, so far, Control certainly has a premise well worth a deeper dive. When the title launches, players will step into the shoes of Jesse Faden, a young woman interviewing for a position at the Federal Bureau of Control. While at Bureau HQ, aka the Oldest House, supernatural phenomena begins wreaking havoc, forcing Jesse to take matters into her own hands. Will such intrigue warrant a full-blown sequel?

For now, Remedy’s primary focus is on getting this title into the hands of audiences. Afterwards, the team’s attention will likely shift to DLC plans, which include content two packs: The Foundation and Awe. This DLC will be featured in an Expansion Pass.

Control will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on August 27th.

