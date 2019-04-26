The PlayStation Classics: Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

People were dealt quite a blow at the end of April 2019. Matt Walker, one of the Devil May Cry 5 producers, said that development on the game ended. While data mining had hinted at another playable character, his statements meant things were done. No Lady, Trish, or Vergil for people who were hoping they would come to the game. (At least we’ll always have the Bloody Palace.) So, while we mourn and come to terms with that, let’s celebrate a game that, well, actually did give us all three of those people as playable characters. Let’s talk about Devil May Cry 4.

This Hand Was Made for Sending Guys Like You Back to Hell!

Originally, Devil May Cry 4 appeared on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. It was good! It introduced Nero to the series, giving Dante a heroic counterpart with a new moveset. But, while its original release did have characters like Lady and Trish appearing in the story, they weren’t playable. (Vergil didn’t even play a part right away!)

As a brief overview, initially Devil May Cry 4 focuses entirely on Nero. He is a The Order of the Sword knight in Fortuna. He finds himself pitted against Dante when our iconic hero comes to town to fight and kill members of the Order. As Nero investigates Dante and the demon appearances on the island, he learns unsettling truths about the people who raised him and those he fights for. We also learn more about Nero’s heritage, why he has a Devil Bringer arm, and what brought Dante, Lady, and Trish to the island.

When Did Lady, Trish, and Vergil Become Playable?

The original version of Devil May Cry 4 was very basic. It focused entirely on Dante and Nero. It was only with the 2015 Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC that Lady, Trish, and Vergil were able to have their moment. Lady and Trish share one campaign, which isn’t considered canon and is just designed to be fun, while Vergil’s campaign is a not-canon prequel set before Devil May Cry 3. All three characters are also playable in the Bloody Palace in the updated release.

Vergil’s campaign received the most attention in Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition. It is a full mode with him as the star. It has its own storyline set before Devil May Cry 3, with Vergil learning about The Order of the Sword before they became the force we see in the game. All the missions are there. He even has an entirely new Concentration mechanic designed especially for him, which makes him play differently than Dante, Nero, Lady, and Trish and forces people to be tactful.

Lady and Trish’s campaign is a shared one. We learn about the investigation that brought the two to Fortuna. Essentially, whenever you would be Dante in Devil May Cry 5, you are Trish. Whenever you would be Nero, Lady steps in. It’s more of an alternative perspective than anything else.

Shall We Dance?

It is incredibly discouraging to know we won’t have Lady, Trish, or Vergil as playable characters in Devil May Cry 5. Especially given the roles they played in the adventure and the teasers we received at the end. While we wait for more news on what could happen next, at least Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition is here. It gives us a chance to play with everyone. You can pick it up on the PlayStation Store for the PS4 for $24.99/£19.99. Different looks for Lady and Trish are $3.99/£3.29.

Essential Reading: