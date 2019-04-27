Mortal Kombat 11 may have had the series’ most successful launch to date but the title has earned widespread criticism for its unfair grind and its implementation of microtransactions among other issues. For its part, NetherRealm has acknowledged these issues, particularly the AI difficulty in Towers of Time, and has promised to release fixes as soon as possible.

Over on Reddit, NetherRealm thanked fans for their patience and announced in-game freebies as “thank you gifts” for all players. In addition to this, the developer will be rolling out patches for all platforms, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One update scheduled for “early” next week.

Here’s what it’ll do:

Reduce AI difficulty

Increased Kurrency rewards in Towers of Time

Thank you gift (500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals)

Character tuning to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time

Reduce AI health to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time

In its most recent Kombat Kast, NetherRealm denied claims that Mortal Kombat 11 was designed with microtransactions in mind. Series creator Ed Boon has already rubbished reports of players needing $6,440 to purchase every skin.

NetherRealm added:

At launch, the difficulty in the Towers of Time was too high, and people felt it was unfair. And unfortunately, that made the process of earning rewards through the Krypt seem punishingly slow. The game was never designed to encourage in-game purchases. NetherRealm doesn’t make games that way. We do not artificially drive people towards in-game purchases. The difficulty of the AI and the aggressiveness of the modifiers in Towers of Time was tuned too high. We’re aware of it and we’ve already taken steps to fix that.

Addressing criticisms surrounding the number of in-game currencies in Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm clarified that none of the currencies (Coins, Hearts, and Souls) can be purchased with real money. Additionally, none of the 600 chests in the Krypt are random.

We’ll update our readers as soon as the patch is available to download.

[Source: Reddit(1)(2)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.