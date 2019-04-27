PS Plus May 2019 Lineup for Asia and Japan Includes Metal Gear Survive

While folks in Europe and North America have to wait until next week to find out which games they’ll be getting with their PlayStation Plus subscriptions in May, PlayStation Asia and PlayStation Japan have both revealed their respective lineups.

PS Asia’s lineup includes The Witness and Metal Gear Survive, and PS Japan is offering Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Metal Gear Survive.

Here’s a treat for all PS Plus members! Metal Gear Survive and The Witness will be FREE to download from 9th May to 4th June! pic.twitter.com/MW7N8kGmWA — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) April 26, 2019

Although PS Plus lineups vary by region, some titles do cross over. The Witness has already been offered in the West and in Japan, and prior to that, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was offered in all of the aforementioned regions.

Will Metal Gear Survive be included in the European and North American lineups next month? We’ll find out in a couple of days!

For now, you have until next week to download Conan Exiles (don’t forget the easy Platinum) and The Surge, if you haven’t claimed them already.

Released in November 2016, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is a remaster of Vigil Games’ 2010 release. It received positive reviews from critics and users alike.

On the other hand, Metal Gear Survive received a lukewarm reception from critics and was panned by users. Released in February 2018, it’s the first Metal Gear game published by Konami after the high profile departure of series creator, Hideo Kojima.

Make sure to check back next week for the European and North American PS Plus lineups.