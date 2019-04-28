Maze Theory has announced that it will be developing a virtual reality game based on BBC’s BAFTA award-winning crime drama, Peaky Blinders.

The project is being funded by the British government under its Audience of the Future program, which will support the acquisition of new cutting-edge technology to develop the game.

“For the first time, characters will respond to players’ gestures, movement, voice, sound and body language, and have human-like interactions,” reads a press release. “Each player will have a completely individual experience.”

In Peaky Blinders, players will be tasked with infiltrating an urban street gang with the aim of taking on its rival gang. They’ll get to visit iconic locations including Shelby’s illegal betting shop and The Garrison Pub.

“This is Maze Theory’s first AI enhanced immersive drama and we are incredibly excited about the unrivaled and entirely new experience this gives players,” the developer said in a statement. “They will literally be part of Peaky Blinders’ world and be able to interact with characters in ways no one can predict. Fans of the cult show have been calling out for this type of experience and we’re honored to be giving it to them. This is future of entertainment!”

Maze Theory said that it appreciates the government’s backing of the project, which it believes will help emerging British studios in creating and using advanced augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside creating thousands of highly-skilled jobs.

UK’s creative industries currently contribute around £100 billion to the economy. “It’s why through our modern Industrial Strategy we’re investing to build on this huge global demand for UK creative content and ensure we lead the world in the next generation of entertainment,” added Government Business Secretary, Greg Clark.

Peaky Blinders is in development for “all” VR platforms, and will release in Spring 2020. We’ll update our readers when we have gameplay information.