As with Borderlands 2 before it, Borderlands 3 will receive an official hardcover art book. Titled The Art of Borderlands 3, this book is slated to launch on September 3, 2019, just days ahead of the game’s scheduled release date. On Amazon, the art book’s listing has the original price at $45. However, for now, its preorder price sits at a little over $33, so you might want to grab one while it’s cheap.

Insight Editions serves as the publisher behind The Art of Borderlands 3. In the past, the company has produced a wide array of video game-related products, such as Call of Duty field journals, Destiny poster collections, art books for Assassin’s Creed, and the list goes on.

The Art of Borderlands 3 seems a pretty straightforward piece of work. Part of its Amazon description notes the art book aims to explore “the creation and iconic design of Gearbox Software’s award-winning hit video game series.” At 208 pages long, the Borderlands 3 art book will feature hundreds of pieces of concept art. It will also include a “comprehensive collection of sketches, paintings, character studies, and more.” Finally, fans should expect to find interviews with Borderlands 3 developers within the art books many pages.

One bit of information about The Art of Borderlands 3 that has yet to receive confirmation is with regards to its cover art. Neither the Amazon listing nor the Insight Editions website offer any hint as to what may grace the book’s cover. Would it be wrong to assume a Psycho of some sort will sit center stage? The previous game’s art book featured the four main Vault Hunters, differing drastically from the game’s official cover.

While the wait for more details about the art book could be lengthy, fans have the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal event to look forward to. The event itself takes place on May 1st, and will be streamed live on Twitch.

A Borderlands 3 Art Book Will Take Fans Behind the Scenes in September WATCH GALLERY

Borderlands 3 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One this fall on September 13th. Preorders for the game and its three special editions are live now at retail and on digital storefronts.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]