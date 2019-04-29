Beating out the likes of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone had the biggest physical sales launch in the UK so far this year. It’s an impressive feat for a new IP, especially since its competition also included a new BioWare title and a Far Cry entry. Of course, such success means it topped the UK sales chart for the week in which it hit store shelves.

Where Days Gone would fall on the list, were these numbers to also consider digital sales, is not currently known. It is likely these details and others will soon surface. Despite Days Gone’s meteoric success does not sit in the lead above last year’s major PlayStation 4 exclusives. Both God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man moved more copies during their respective launches.

For the week beginning with April 22, 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 entered the UK sales charts at number two behind the SIE Bend Studio title. Meanwhile, the previous week’s top-seller, World War Z, fell to the number 10 place on UK charts. For a full rundown of the top 10 best-selling games during the week in question, check out the following list:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Forza Horizon 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe World War Z

How official sales numbers will shake out for the week of April 22nd in other territories remains to be seen. There’s also the question of how long Days Gone will maintain its victory on the sales charts. Such information may be unclear for now, but the new game has the potential to stay at the forefront of interest for quite some time. This is especially true given Bend Studio’s plans to launch free and paid DLC in June of this year.

[Source: Eurogamer]