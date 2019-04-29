Throughout the entirety of its production, fans have been eagerly awaiting more news surrounding the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie, starring Jim Carrey. When images of Sonic himself were finally revealed, fans were, surprisingly. not too upset (though, much like Sonic himself, the imagery has spawned many memes). Of course, there will always be a group of grumpy people who can never be pleased. Since then, we’ve been waiting to see what Jim Carrey would look like as Robotnik. After all, he’s sort of the star of the show. Well, according to a Twitter user, SEGAbits, we not only have an image of Carrey in full costume, but also a confirmed release date for an upcoming trailer.

The tweet below has everything you’ll need: An image of Carrey as Robotnik, mustache and all. Plus, a trailer is supposedly dropping tomorrow, April 30th, 2019. SEGAbits tweeted out that this has been confirmed, although, that’s all the information that was provided. You can decide for yourself, but that image of Carrey looks pretty convincing.

Rumor: First look at Robotnik in the #SonicMovie, trailer releases tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IMf4pjQX6U — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

It’s worth acknowledging as well that SEGAbits has tweeted images from the set of the movie featuring Robotnik’s vehicle. There were also reports that Robotnik would end up with no hair, a “big ‘stache,” and big belly at the end of the film, much like his video game counter part.

Prior leaks have stated that Robotnik gets stranded in Sonic’s world at the end and a post credits scene shows him with no hair, a big stache and a big belly — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

Again, we’re still considering this a rumor since there isn’t an official confirmation from Paramount Pictures, but it seems like it’s a safe bet. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see if that Sonic the Hedgehog trailer actually releases. It seems to be the year of Sonic as Sega is also releasing Sonic Team Racing on May 21, 2019.

If this is Jim Carrey as Robotnik, what do you think of it? It will probably still be a fun movie, either way. Let us know what you think!

