The latest entry in the long-running SOULCALIBUR series has a sale on the US PlayStation Store. If you’re itching to play a fighting game, but don’t want to pay full price, look no further. The very first SOULCALIBUR game launched all the way back on July 30, 1998 making the series 21 years old. You can save up to 40% on the standard edition of SOULCALIBUR VI, which is priced at $55.99 USD as compared to the usual $79.99 USD. The game’s Deluxe Edition is also on sale for $93.59 USD as compared to the original $116.99 USD, adding up to savings of 30%. PS Plus members can save an additional 10% on either version of the game, making the cost of the Standard Edition $47.99 USD, and the cost of the Deluxe Edition cost $81.89 USD. This sale only lasts on the PlayStation Store until May 7, 2019, so be sure to take advantage of these savings while they are still around.

SOULCALIBUR VI features 21 characters in the game’s base roster, and even includes Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. The game has multiple game modes: Arcade, which sees players face eight CPU opponents in a ladder, Versus, which lets you battle against other players and CPUs, Training, which allows you to reference combos and environmental situations to prepare for opponents, and the Story, which features interactions between some of the series more memorable characters. SOULCALIBUR VI also has 11 stages for you to fight on, including Astral Chaos: Tide of the Damned, City Ruins: Eternal Apocalypse, Cursed Moonlit Woods, and Shrine of Eurydice: Cloud Sanctuary. If you are a fan of the series, but have yet to play the latest installment in the SOULCALIBUR franchise, there has never been a better time to pick it up!

You can also grab the game for less than $35 on Amazon right now, but that price could change soon.

Will you be picking up SOULCALIBUR VI while it is on sale? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Store]