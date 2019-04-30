It’s been nearly six years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, so it seems right that we’re now starting to get rumors and leaks pertaining to Grand Theft Auto 6. Considering how successful GTA V is, there is no question that a sequel is in development. There was speculation that GTA 6 might take place across the entire United States or that it would possibly return to familiar territory. Well, a recent leak could point to the latter.

Before getting into the leak, it’s important to note that it has not been confirmed. Take it with a grain of salt.

Last week, a post made on Pastebin alleged that GTA 6 will “feature multiple big cities which players can travel across.” If you look, the user is listed as Anonymous, but the post on Dexerto states that the account is “not necessarily so reliable.” However, the post on Pastebin continued:

In the title which will make you a kind of a drug lord. You will start as a small time guy in Liberty city doing odd chores and small time thefts and eventually work your way to Vice city where you will join a famous gang. You will be tasked to look after business in liberty city until you are brought back to Vice City and soon become the drug lord.

It certainly *sounds* like a Grand Theft Auto game, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t really mean much, since it hasn’t been confirmed by Rockstar. According to the Pastebin post, GTA 6 “cant come for PS4 because of memory restrictions,” which sounds about right, seeing as how Rockstar likes to outdo themselves with each entry. The leak states that developer Rockstar has an idea about when they want to release the game, but that corporate are analyzing the sales of next generation hardware. Finally, there are “big plans” for the online component of GTA 6, with the goal of including major content like new towns.

While some of this information seems to add up, we should probably not take it as fact just yet, as interesting as it may be.

[Source: Pastebin via Dexerto]