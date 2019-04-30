As we approach the May 1, 2019 gameplay reveal of Borderlands 3, new information is coming out about some of the new Vault Hunters you can play as. Thanks to the new Borderlands 3 ECHOcast Twitch extension, fans were able to get a look at the skill tree for two of the new characters, Zane and Amara. Coincidentally (or not), these are the two characters that will be the focus of tomorrow’s reveal event.

The hard-hitting Siren has access to a number of supernatural abilities to take advantage of. From phase shifting to buffing abilities, Amara definitely looks to have plenty of tricks up her sleeve.

Now, Amara’s skill tree is still being parsed through, so more abilities should be uncovered soon. However, as Borderlands 3 is still months out from release, there’s a chance that these skill trees could be tweaked. But as of right now, take a look at the first section of Amara’s skill tree:

BRAWL

Skill Tree

When Amara enters fight for your life, she immediately gains second wind, restores her health, and creates an action skill elemental nova that knocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown. Blitz: Melee override. Press the melee button to make Amara dash a short distance forward and perform a special melee strike, dealing elemental melee damage. If a Blitz melee attack kills an enemy. Blitz’s cooldown is immediately reset.

Augments

Converts Amara’s action skill to corrosive damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill. Fracture: Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara.

Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara. Glamour: Enemies damaged by Amara’s action skill become confused and temporarily attack their allies. However action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are confused as well.

MYSTICAL ASSAULT

Skill Tree

Applying an Elemental Effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara’s Elemental Effect Chance is temporarily increased.

Amara gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Ascendent: All Action Skill Augments gain increased effects.

Amaras Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness. Avatar: Amara’s action skill can be activated while it’s cooling down. This skill may only be used once per completed cooldown. Additional, increases Amara’s Max Rush Stacks.

Augments

Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara’s Astral Projection hits an enemy, it releases honing Elemental Projectiles that trigger her Action Skill Elemental Effect on enemies. Tandava: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself. When it hits a target, it explodes, damaging all nearby enemies.

We should discover more of Amara’s abilities soon, as the reveal event nears and as fans continue to dig. However, even with this tease, Amara certainly looks like an exciting character to play as.

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PCGamesN]