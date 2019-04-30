Fans have been using the Borderlands 3 ECHOcast Twitch extension to take their first look at the playable Vault Dwellers in Borderlands 3. We had already gotten a sneak peak at what the Siren Amara is capable of, but now it’s time to look at the skills Zane, the “Operative.”

These are currently the only two characters whose skill trees are available, but it does give us our first taste of what to expect when Borderlands 3 comes out later in the year. Each character will have three different skill trees focusing on a different aspect of combat. However, as this is form an early version of Borderlands 3, things could still change between now and its September 2019 release date.

Take a look at Zane’s skill tree here:

HITMAN

Skill Tree:

SNTNL: this action skill sends a drone into battle that fires upon foes with its machine guns. Press the Action Skill button or Grenade button while this is active and SNTNL will attack whoever is in your cross-hairs

this action skill sends a drone into battle that fires upon foes with its machine guns. Press the Action Skill button or Grenade button while this is active and SNTNL will attack whoever is in your cross-hairs Violent Speed (5): killing an enemy gives Zane’s increased movement speed. This can be upgraded five times

killing an enemy gives Zane’s increased movement speed. This can be upgraded five times Cold Bore (5): upgrading this skill increases Zane’s weapon swap speed. The shot fired after swapping weapons does bonus Cryo damage, and this skill can also be upgraded five times

upgrading this skill increases Zane’s weapon swap speed. The shot fired after swapping weapons does bonus Cryo damage, and this skill can also be upgraded five times Violent Momentum (5): Zane’s gun damage increases if he moves. The faster he moves, the more damage he deals

Zane’s gun damage increases if he moves. The faster he moves, the more damage he deals Cool Hand: increased reload speed. Killing an enemy will also gift Zane increased reload speed for a spell

increased reload speed. Killing an enemy will also gift Zane increased reload speed for a spell Drone Delivery: SNTNL will occasionally drop a free grenade, depending on the mod you have equipped

SNTNL will occasionally drop a free grenade, depending on the mod you have equipped Salvation: after killing an enemy Zane’s weapons will acquire Life Steal for a few seconds

after killing an enemy Zane’s weapons will acquire Life Steal for a few seconds Seein’ Red: activating an action skill will activate all of Zane’s Kill Skills

activating an action skill will activate all of Zane’s Kill Skills Violent Violence: killing an enemy gives Zane’s weapons an increased fire-rate for a few seconds

killing an enemy gives Zane’s weapons an increased fire-rate for a few seconds Paying Dirty: after killing an enemy, Zane’s next five shots all have a chance to fire an additional projectile.

after killing an enemy, Zane’s next five shots all have a chance to fire an additional projectile. Good Misfortune: killing an enemy increases Zane’s Action Skill duration. Be mindful, though, this skill has ‘diminishing returns’

killing an enemy increases Zane’s Action Skill duration. Be mindful, though, this skill has ‘diminishing returns’ Death Follows Close: all of Zain’s kill skills gain increased affect and duration

Augments

Winter’s Drone: converts SNTNL’s damage to cryo damage

converts SNTNL’s damage to cryo damage Bad Dose: every now and then SNTNL will fire a beam that increases Zane’s movement speed and fire rate, while decreasing enemies movement and attack speed

every now and then SNTNL will fire a beam that increases Zane’s movement speed and fire rate, while decreasing enemies movement and attack speed Boomsday: SNTNL adds a rocket pod to its primary weapons – allowing it to shoot rockets as well as machine guns

SNTNL adds a rocket pod to its primary weapons – allowing it to shoot rockets as well as machine guns Static Field: SNTNL emits a static field that sends a Shock beam to nearby enemies, draining their shields and replenishing Zain’s

SNTNL emits a static field that sends a Shock beam to nearby enemies, draining their shields and replenishing Zain’s Almighty Ordinance: hold down the Action Skill button or the Grenade button while SNTNL is deployed to paint a target area. The drone will then fire a missile barrage at that area, and if the enemy is killed then Almighty Ordinance will be reset.

Under Cover

Skill Tree

Barrier: Drop a deployable Barrier that blocks incoming projectiles. Zane and his allies can shoot through the Barrier, dealing increased Gun Damage. Pressing the Action Skill button or Grenade button while Barrier is active picks up and holds the Barrier, but the size and bonuses are decreased.

Drop a deployable Barrier that blocks incoming projectiles. Zane and his allies can shoot through the Barrier, dealing increased Gun Damage. Pressing the Action Skill button or Grenade button while Barrier is active picks up and holds the Barrier, but the size and bonuses are decreased. Adrenaline (5): Zane gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This bonus is based on the amount of shields he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus.

Zane gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This bonus is based on the amount of shields he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus. Hearty Stock (3): Zane gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity.

Zane gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity. Ready for Action (5): Zane gains increased Shield Recharge Rate and Shield Recharge Delay.

Zane gains increased Shield Recharge Rate and Shield Recharge Delay. Brainfreeze: Whenever Zane scores a Critical Hit on an enemy, there’s a chance they will be slowed.

Whenever Zane scores a Critical Hit on an enemy, there’s a chance they will be slowed. Stiff Upper Lip: Whenever Zane is damaged, he gains Damage Resistance against that Damage Type.

Whenever Zane is damaged, he gains Damage Resistance against that Damage Type. Rise to the Occasion: Zane gains Health Regeneration. The lower his shield is, the higher the bonus. While Zane’s shields are full, he does not receive any health regeneration.

Zane gains Health Regeneration. The lower his shield is, the higher the bonus. While Zane’s shields are full, he does not receive any health regeneration. Confident Competence: When Zane’s shields are active, he gains increased Gun Damage and Accuracy. This bonus is based on the amount of shields he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus.

When Zane’s shields are active, he gains increased Gun Damage and Accuracy. This bonus is based on the amount of shields he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus. Really Expensive Jacket: Elemental damage over time effects applied to Zane have reduced duration.

Elemental damage over time effects applied to Zane have reduced duration. Best Served Cold: Kill Skill. Whenever Zane kills an enemy, they create a Cryo Nova, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. The skill has a short cooldown.

Kill Skill. Whenever Zane kills an enemy, they create a Cryo Nova, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. The skill has a short cooldown. Futility Belt: Zane gains resistance to non-elemental damage. Kill Skill. All elemental damage Zane takes is converted to non-elemental damage.

Zane gains resistance to non-elemental damage. Kill Skill. All elemental damage Zane takes is converted to non-elemental damage. Refreshment: Whenever Zane damages a frozen enemy with his weapon, he gains some of that damage back as health.

Whenever Zane damages a frozen enemy with his weapon, he gains some of that damage back as health. Calm, Cool, Collected: Whenever Zane freezes an enemy, his shield instantly begins recharging. If Zane’s shields are already full, he regenerates health for a few seconds. If Zane’s health is already full, his Action Skill Cooldowns and Durations are immediately reset.

Whenever Zane freezes an enemy, his shield instantly begins recharging. If Zane’s shields are already full, he regenerates health for a few seconds. If Zane’s health is already full, his Action Skill Cooldowns and Durations are immediately reset. Nerves of Steel: Zane gains increasing Accuracy and Handling. The longer his shield is full, the greater the bonus.

Augments