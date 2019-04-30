After months of anticipation, Paramount finally released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. The trailer gives us our first look at characters like Doctor Robotnik and the Blue Blur himself in the real world, for better or worse.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

True to reports, Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” features heavily in the trailer. It also finally allows us to see how this new take of Sonic looks in motion next to actors like Jim Carrey and James Marsden. After months of seeing various images and renders of Sonic, it’s certainly a little strange to see him moving and talking in the real world. And the results are a little unsettling, to be honest. On the plus side, we do get a chance to hear the ever-reliable Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic for the first time.

Speaking of Jim Carrey, this also finally gives us our first look at the actor’s take on Sonic’s iconic archenemy. The trailer comes after an image of Carrey in-costume recently leaked. Now, he doesn’t look like the Robotnik Sonic fans are familiar with (and yes, he will be going by “Robotnik” in the film). However, the end of the trailer showed off a Robotnik that is much more in-line with how he’s portrayed in the games, though it’s unknown where in the film this exactly takes place. Reports have been that that’s actually from a post-credit sequence, so you may not want to get your hopes up on seeing very much of this Robotnik.

We only have a few months before Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on November 8, 2019. What do you think of this trailer? Does it make you want to go fast to the the nearest theater to watch it? Or do would you rather run as far away from a movie screen after seeing this? Drop into those comments below and let us know!