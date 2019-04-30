Despite being promised before launch, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid launched without a dedicated story mode. However, the crossover fighting game is still getting a story mode. In fact, it will be getting one quite soon, as a free update will be launching on April 30, 2019 introducing the long-awaited campaign. In addition, the update also introduces a round of new fighters to play as.

Check out a teaser for the story mode right here:

Though the details of the story is still a mystery, it does have the potential to get longtime Power Rangers fans on-board. It’s written by Kyle Higgins, best known for his work on the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers comic series. The story will be heavily inspired by Higgins’ “Shattered Grid” storyline from the comics, which centers around Lord Drakkon (an alternate version of Tommy Oliver who goes rogue). The story will span all different generations of Power Rangers and will even include characters who aren’t currently playable in the game.

While Higgins’ inclusion is exciting enough, the story also features many actors from the series reprising their roles from the series. Expect to hear familiar voices like Jason David Frank and Austin St. John while you fight this cross-dimensional threat.

Power Rangers Battle for the Grid Update Finally Introduces a Story Mode WATCH GALLERY

A trio of new fighters will also be entering the ring as part of this update. The first new fighter is Cenozoic Blue Ranger from the 2017 Power Rangers film. There’s also Udonna, the ranger’s mentor from Power Rangers: Mystic Force. Finally, there’s Dragon Armor Trini, who is also from the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers comic. These characters are not part of the season pass, and are available for all players.

While Battle for the Grid has generally been criticized for a lack of content, it seems like a game is continually growing. If nWay keeps supporting it like this, we could see it eventually fill the void that other Power Rangers games have yet to fill.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.