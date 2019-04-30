Kadokawa Games and PQubeGames have just released the announcement trailer for Root Letter: Last Answer. With this trailer comes the official confirmation that the game will see a release in the US. Previously, it was only confirmed for Japan.

In Root Letter: Last Answer, you are tasked with solving a murder after the disappearance of your pen pal Aya Fumino, which has been left unsolved for 15 years. After discovering a letter which was addressed to the protagonist, yet never sent, you set out to get to the bottom of what happened to her. You must track down the victim’s old friends, who are now adults, question them to see what information you can gather about your friends’ disappearance, and attempt to figure out just what happened in order to bring closure to the entire situation.

In Root Letter: Last Answer, players can switch between two different graphics settings. You can choose to use the original anime art style, or you can go with the game’s live action mode, which will convert all of the characters you talk to in-game to actual actors.

The game is set in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture in Japan, and you must traverse Aya’s hometown in search of clues. The game contains multiple endings, which will vary depending on which choices you make throughout the story. Root Letter: Last Answer also features new scenarios which take place after the original game’s endings, so be sure to interrogate each person carefully.

Check out the announcement trailer!

For those who are unfamiliar with Root Letter in general, it was originally released by Kadokawa Games back on June 16, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, and PS Vita in Japan. It also later came to other countries. For Last Answer, Kadokawa Games has updated the original game, and added some new features (like the live action mode).

Will you be picking up a copy of Root Letter: Last Answer? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]