As if the Golden Week Sale wasn’t enough, Sony has also listed even more games available for purchase at a discount as part of the Villains Takeover Sale. As the name suggests, the theme with these games focuses on being able to play as anti-heroes or villains, although, it’s a loose theme. Nonetheless, the list of games is quite lengthy, so let’s dive into some picks we think are worth grabbing at a discount. As always, the prices listed below are for PlayStation Plus members and this particular sale is valid in North and South America through May 7th, 2019. You can, of course, grab all of the discounted titles as a non-PS Plus member, for less of a discount.

If you have an itch to play a fantastic horror game, Alien Isolation might be for you. You can grab it for $11.99, which is well worth it, especially if you’re a fan of the films and survival games, in general. There’s also a sale for Batman fans, as you can grab Batman Arkham Knight for $7.99 and Batman: Return to Arkham for $7.99, too.

But that’s not all: Bioshock: The Collection is on sale for $14.99, including all three games from the beloved series. Borderlands GOTY Edition, which just recently released, is also available at a discount for $20.09. And for you horror fans out there, The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 are on sale for $9.99 and $19.79, respectively.

You can save on Far Cry series, too, including New Dawn, which has only been out for a couple of months. Far Cry 4 is available for $11.99 and New Dawn for $19.99, saving you 50%. But if you’re looking for a different type of open world game and have somehow missed it, Grand Theft Auto V is on sale for $14.99.

Stealth fans will be pleased to find that Hitman 2 is half off at $29.99, perfect timing for those wanting to track down Sean Bean in his Elusive Target mission. Red Dead Redemption 2 is on sale, too, for $40.19 and Watchdogs 2 is available for $8.99. Finally, if you missed one of the best RPGs of the generation, now’s your chance to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt since it’s discounted to $11.99.

Keep in mind, what we listed only scratches the surface of the Villains Takeover Sale, as there are over 200 discounted games across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. You can see the full list on the PlayStation Store here.

[Source: PlayStation Store]