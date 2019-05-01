Best PS4 Zombie Games

Whether you like them or hate them, some of the most popular video games on the planet feature zombies in one form or another. Without getting too far into the weeds of the official definition of a zombie, we thought it would be fun to list some of the best zombie games available on PS4. It’s also sort of a timely topic with the recent release of the PS4 exclusive, Days Gone, as well as the release of World War Z (which you can purchase here). Keep in mind, the games on this list may or may not be exclusive to the system and may be ports from previous generations.

And, as mentioned above, it seems that the definition of what a zombie is, can be a point of contention, but even creatures that resemble zombies and are in the “zombie family” (Clickers, Freakers, Infected) are fair game for this list. That being said, enjoy, and let us know if we missed any!

The Last of Us Remastered

Of course, we have to acknowledge The Last of Us Remastered. It’s one of the most iconic zombie (okay, they’re called Clickers, but they’re basically zombies) games ever and most certainly one of the most beloved PlayStation exclusives to date. Originally released for the PS3 back in 2013, and remastered for PS4 in 2014, this survival horror game follows Joel and Ellie as they try to make it through the apocalypse.

The story alone is enough to pull you in, but it helps that the gameplay is top-notch, as well. You’ll have to get good at using stealth and preserving your supplies since they’re limited. If you’re reading this list, you’ve probably played The Last of Us before, but if you haven’t, stop what you’re doing (maybe finish reading this list, first) and grab a copy, because you’ll probably fall in love with it, as so many have. Oh, and there’s a sequel in development, too — so we have that to look forward to.

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare

When thinking of zombie games, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare might not be the first game that pops into your head. But that doesn’t take away from how fun, original, and accessible this game is. It’s a game that takes the characters from the beloved Plants vs Zombies tower defense series, and turns it into an online competitive or cooperative third-person shooter. That sounds like a recipe for disaster, but it works better than you’d expect.

Each character has different abilities, not unlike the Battlefield series. There are various classes from medics, to support, and even snipers. It’s got a surprisingly deep combat and upgrade system for a game that seems very superficial on the surface. And the sequel, Garden Warfare 2, takes the universe of the original and expands upon it, addressing many of the issues from the first game, with a “grown-up” feel. Even if it is aimed at kids, it’s fun for people of all ages.

The Evil Within

From the creator of Resident Evil, Shinji Mikami, certainly had his work cut out for him when developing The Evil Within. At the time, the Resident Evil series had gone off the rails, drifting into the shooter genre rather than the survival-horror genre fans fell in love with. Needless to say, the community was starved for a “true” survival-horror adventure which The Evil Within most certainly delivered on. It not only gave us a game that focused on limited resources, terrifying monsters, and upgrading weapons, but it also took us on a trip through a deeply disturbing psychological story with a ton of twits and turns.

The sequel, The Evil Within 2 had a lot to love, as well, expanding in scope from the original. The series, while sharing a lot of its DNA with the Resident Evil franchise, has its own identity, so it definitely warrants a playthrough.

Dying Light

Even though this list is comprised of zombie games, many of them are vastly different from one another and the same can be said about Dying Light. At the time of its release, a first person open world survival horror game was still sort of novel — especially one done right. What Techland did with Dying Light was impressive, giving players a massive world to explore, a rewarding gameplay loop, and fun cooperative multiplayer to enjoy with friends.

What really makes Dying Light stand out, though, is its emphasis on movement. You’re able to scale walls and obstacles in a fluid motion, much like someone performing “parkour”. The integration of parkour is exceptionally well done, making it just as fun to just run around the world as it is to scavenge and take out zombies. It’s almost as fluid as something like Mirror’s Edge, with less of an emphasis on timing and more focus on getting from A to B. Either way, Dying Light is a really cool game that doesn’t get talked about as much as it should. Maybe its sequel will generate more buzz.

Telltale’s Walking Dead

Again, this game is yet another example of a unique zombie adventure. Unlike most games on this list, The Walking Dead is an adventure game, emphasizing its story and character development instead of combat or fast-paced action. That might not sound appealing at first, but it’s actually a nice change of pace to go from mowing down hundreds of zombies in other games, to something like what The Walking Dead offers.

But don’t be fooled — it’s not a totally passive experience. In this, you’ll be making decisions, walking around and exploring the environment, and performing a series of QTEs. Again, this may not seem like the most exhilarating time, but once you start, the story will likely grab you. What’s cool is that it’s presented somewhat like a TV series, wherein each level is a chapter and a group of chapters is an episode that makes up a season. There are actually four seasons in total, so if you enjoy the first season, you’ll have a lot to enjoy.

Dead Rising

While many games on this list have a serious tone Dead Rising goes completely against that and introduces one of the silliest zombie adventures out there. Seriously, it’s bizarre. Without getting into spoilers, the game starts you off in a mall, with the task of surviving for 72 hours, while you wait for the rescue helicopter. Simple enough. But what you’ll find during your time at the Willamette Mall will probably surprise you, from chainsaw juggling clowns, murderous cult leaders, and seeing as how it’s a Capcom property, the Megaman Blaster.

But beyond its silliness is an immensely deep game, with a lot of systems in play. Although you’ll be murdering a lot of zombies, a lot of Dead Rising goes beyond that, giving you the option to make various foods, take pictures, escort survivors, unlock different abilities, and dress up in ridiculous costumes. There are also a few sequels, with Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 4 available on the PS4, if you just can’t get enough zombie goodness.

Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6

For simplicity’s sake, we decided to lump all three of these into one — but that doesn’t take away from each of these Resident Evil ports. Arguably, Resident Evil 6 is the weakest, but still has enough to make it worth trying, if nothing else for Leon’s campaign. There is a lot of variety there, too, giving you four different campaigns to choose from, with some wildly interesting creature designs and a cinematic feel.

But if that isn’t for you, Resident Evil 4 or 5 might be more your style. If you’re a a fan of the series, you’re likely familiar with Resident Evil 4, as it’s one of the most beloved in the series, effectively mixing the survival horror and action genres with just the right level of camp to make it silly and memorable. Or if you’re looking for a bit more seriousness, Resident Evil 5 might be for you.

Resident Evil 5 does stray far from the roots of the series, but it’s still a fun time, especially with a friend. Something about making your way through the levels cooperatively makes it more enjoyable, which Resident Evil 5 seems like it specifically designed for. If you come to terms that it’s not a survival horror game and treat it like a shooter, you’ll have a ton of fun with it.

This combo of Resident Evil games is great because it offers a wide variety of gameplay styles for many players to enjoy. If you like murdering zombies, at least one of these will probably sink its hooks in you. Oh, and they’re all on sale right now as part of the Villains Takeover Sale on PSN.

Days Gone

Days Gone is an interesting one. On one hand, players have been quite vocal about their disappointment with it, giving lots of criticisms in reviews, Twitter, and other places online. But many of these criticisms seem harsh, unfair, or just downright wrong. A lot of people are simply jumping on the “hate train”, blowing things out of proportion and nitpicking every little thing about Days Gone because it’s trendy to do so. That isn’t to say it’s perfect, but the game’s polarizing critical reception certainly is worth addressing.

On the other hand, you have an extremely beautiful world with a fun gameplay loop and a ton to do. Days Gone has a great sense of progression that really makes it feel like you’ve earned what you’ve accomplished. Towards the beginning of the game, you don’t have much to work with, and killing zombies (Freakers) is quite the task. But as you play, you get better weapons, various abilities, and you learn the ins and outs of the game. The motorcycle is interesting, too, which can also be upgraded and acts as your companion throughout the game.

Don’t think that Days Gone is beyond criticizing, because that is not the case. It is one that is worth trying so you can come to your own conclusion, though.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Earlier, we discussed Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6, all of which are good in their own ways, but maybe have a bit too much action for survival-horror fans. That’s where Resident Evil 7: Biohazard comes in. It brought the series back to its roots in a great way, but also took various risks that paid off. When designing a sequel, it’s probably tough to capture the essence of the series, while still feeling fresh, but that’s what this game managed to do.

The shift to first-person was, and still is, unbelievable. That may not seem like a big deal, but when every other game in the series is from a third-person perspective, fans were worried the game would feel too different. But the new perspective was just what the series needed to stand out and. Along with that, the characters are insane and memorable, and aside from the infamous boat section, the pacing in Resident Evil 7 is damn-near perfect. And if that wasn’t enough, you can play the entire thing in PSVR and it is absolutely horrifying.

Call of Duty Zombies

Some of the most fun I’ve had with zombies in a video game is while playing Call of Duty. That might come across as odd, but the zombies modes featured in many of the recent games are a ton of fun and require lots of coordination with your team. Every main Call of Duty entry on PS4 has some version of zombies, so we’ll be lumping the entirety of them into one entry. What makes these modes so great is the level of depth.

If you’re unaware, the Zombies mode comes at you in rounds, with each wave having more (or more powerful) enemies than the last. As you take out zombies, you earn points, which can be used to purchase perks, items, weapons, or the ability to expand the level. During the earlier rounds, it’s not too bad, but as you progress, the horde becomes tough to manage and that’s where the teamwork comes in. You’ll also find various Easter Eggs hidden throughout each level, which requires detailed and complicated decisions yielding satisfying rewards.

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

And of course, what zombie list would be complete without Resident Evil 2? The remake released earlier this year and it had me in awe for most of my time with it. The gorgeous visuals, the level of polish, the pacing, the satisfying puzzles, the interactive map — this game is something else. And if you’re into survival horror, Resident Evil 2 definitely for you. You won’t have much ammo or resources, so learning to conserve is the name of the game.

But even beyond that is the rewarding sense of progression, particularly with the layout of the map. It’s essentially a Metroidvania, in which you unlock items that allow you to backtrack and access different parts of the game. You’re always encouraged to explore in order to find more items and that is what makes this game so special. Plus, it’s got four intertwining campaigns that allow for variety and some interesting story-telling beats.

We’re praying to the Capcom gods for a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake, since Resident Evil 2 was so successful.

And there you have it! Surely, that’s not everything, though. What did we miss? Let us know in the comments!

