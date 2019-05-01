Fans looking forward to visiting the Blizzard Entertainment booth at Gamescom 2019 will be disappointed by the company’s recent announcement. Blizzard will not attend the show in Cologne, Germany this year. According to a blog post on the company’s website, this decision is to ensure a “renewed” focus on the game development side of things continues to receive the utmost attention.

It isn’t all doom and gloom, though. Gamescom 2019 attendees will still have the opportunity to pick up Blizzard-related merchandise in the show’s shopping area. Blizzard made note of this and more in the following statement in a news posting to its official website:

As part of a renewed effort this year to maintain our focus on development, for our current games and our future projects, we won’t have a booth at gamescom 2019. The show is an important one for the European and global gaming community, and we’re going to miss meeting players in Cologne this year. You’ll still be able to find Blizzard gear in the gamescom 2019 shop area, and we’re looking forward to returning to the gamescom show floor in the future. We’re also looking forward to sharing more details about the projects we’re currently working on when the time is right.

Near the end of the above statement, Blizzard briefly mentions “the projects” its development teams are hard at work on. For now, of course, these projects remain under lock and key. While most fans have high hopes of an eventual Diablo reveal, there’s no telling what other titles the studio may currently have in development. Hopefully, details will begin to surface during this year’s BlizzCon, scheduled to take place November 1-November 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Even with Blizzard’s absence, Gamescom 2019 will likely be a show worthy of everyone’s attention. Apparently, “major game publishers” will have plenty to announce during the event’s pre-show livestream hosted by Geoff Keighley. The stream, entitled Gamescom: Opening Night Live, is slated to go live on Monday, August 19th at 2:00pm EST.

A Blizzard Gamescom 2019 Booth Will Not Be Happening WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Wccftech]