The long anticipated Borderlands 3 is finally coming on September 13, 2019. While we’ve seen the game get revealed, we haven’t yet had a look at what the game looks like in action (unless you count leaks). That all changes today with Gearbox’s big Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal being live streamed to audiences around the world. You can get a look at the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal in the Twitch embed below.

The show starts at 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern and will last for about an hour. Gearbox set some expectations last month about what we’re about to see, but rest assured, if you’re a fan of Borderlands, you’ll probably like what you lay your eyes on.

If you want to earn some exclusive gear well ahead of the game’s September release date, make sure you tune into the reveal with the EchoCast extension, which is just one small component of Gearbox’s wider live streaming strategy around Borderlands 3. One of the biggest overall changes to Borderlands 3 from previous entries in the series is around how loot in co-op will work, instancing gear drops to each player rather than making people fight for loot.

We got a chance to go hands on with around 90 minutes of Borderlands 3, getting a pretty good feel for how far the game has come since the last entry in the series. We’re not able to say much quite yet, but expect our full impressions very soon. Meanwhile, you can get an in-depth look at two of the characters’ skill trees, which leaked yesterday. We may also have some insight and theories into Rhys’ return in the game, and why the fact that he’s not voiced by Troy Baker may not matter all that much (and might actually end up being a spoiler for a specific plot point).

What did you think of the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal? Is this the Borderlands sequel that you’ve been expecting?