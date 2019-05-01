Borderlands 3 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Weapons, Locations, and Enemies

Gearbox finally revealed the gameplay for Borderlands 3, and there’s a lot to unpack. During the live presentation, we got an official look at the gameplay and a ton of new features that will be included. Of course, there will be smaller, quality of life improvements, but we also got to see the new alternate fire modes for each of the weapons, degrading cover, and the ability to revive or be revived by an AI companion. At the end of the presentation, a new gameplay trailer was shown, and it really gives us a quick synopsis of what Borderlands 3 will look and play like.

It starts off by showing an interesting-looking enemy, and then shifts to the various locations you’ll see when playing Borderlands 3. It seems like there will be a lot more variety in this entry than in the past, in terms of locations.

What Borderlands trailer would be complete without showing off some of the new weapons? If you’re here for the wacky guns, the trailer has got you covered. Dozens of new firearms were shown, with a guided rocket launcher stealing the show. But don’t worry, there will be a lot more weapons for you to choose from if rockets aren’t your style. We also got to see some interesting-looking new vehicles, and some footage of them partaking in an intense chase — plus a shot of one getting blown to bits, in traditional Borderlands fashion.

During the presentation, Randy Pitchford told us that Borderlands 3 will include more boss battles, which the trailer touches on wonderfully. There are huge creatures that look they like will test your skill. Luckily, these foes will reward you appropriately, according to Pitchford.

Check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

Borderlands 3 will be out on September 13th, 2019 for PS4 and other platforms.

