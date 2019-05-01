In the May 1, 2019 livestream event for Borderlands 3, the name of the game’s ship was revealed: Sanctuary 3. Sanctuary 3 has many features, not all of which were shown in today’s stream. One of the things that was revealed is that the ship will have a lost and found for loot, which players can check to collect any loot that may have been lost due to it falling out of the map or any other unfortunate circumstances.

Another feature coming to Borderlands 3‘s ship is a trophy room with the ever famous Hammerlock. Creatures you kill for Hammerlock will be displayed in this room, as a form of bragging rights when friends join your game or simply to serve as a reminder of all of the crazy creatures you have killed throughout your galactic journey.

Speaking of which, Sanctuary 3 will serve as a hub for the player to group up with friends in Borderlands 3. The ship’s Bridge will allow players to decide which planet they would like to travel to. Today’s livestream showed off both Pandora, and Promethea, the headquarters of the Atlas Corporation.

Borderlands 3 will be released on September 13. 2019. The game will feature plenty of weapons and loot for players to collect and many different planets to explore. With a diverse cast of characters, some new, and some old, Borderlands 3 is sure to provide something for everyone to enjoy.

The gameplay in the latest installment of the Borderlands series also appears to be vastly improved over the previous entries in the series. Gunplay looks much more rewarding, movement appears smoother than ever before, and with a bunch of different planets to explore, Borderlands 3 is shaping up to be something truly phenomenal!

[Source: Youtube]