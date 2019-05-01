Capcom has just announced in a press release that the company is restructuring their esports and Media Licensing businesses. Starting on May 1, 2019 Capcom Media Ventures (CMV) will be handling all of Capcom’s global esports events outside of Japan, including the Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fighter League. Capcom Media Ventures will also handle production and licensing for Capcom branded entertainment programming including: motion pictures, traditional broadcasts, and streaming platforms. CMV is currently in the production process for its seventh season of the Capcom Pro Tour. Capcom also just launched a brand new event for the Street Fighter Pro League, titled “Street Fighter League Pro-US 2019 Series.” Now fans of Capcom’s Street Fighter Pro League who live in the United States have something to look forward to as well!

For those who are unfamiliar with the Capcom Pro Tour, players from all around the world fight in a yearlong tournament circuit in an attempt to earn one of 32 qualification spots for the Capcom Cup Championship, which takes place at the end of the year. These events span the globe, and even include independently run tournaments. Capcom has stated that “the CPT showcases the very best that competitive gaming has to offer.”

Here is Capcom’s breakdown of what to expect with the newly announced Street Fighter League Pro-US 2019 Series:

STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Pro-US 2019 is Capcom’s latest esports series for its legendary Street Fighter fighting game franchise. The series features 3-on-3 team battles in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, with six teams formed from a mix of seasoned pros, newcomers and fan favorite players from North America. At the start of each match, teams have the opportunity to ban one character for the entirety of the match. Players must also choose different characters than their teammates for the duration of the match. The goal is for the teams to strategize the matchups in and out of game by working more closely as a team, especially if the best player may not necessarily get to play their best character exclusively. STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Pro-US 2019 streams every Thursday at 4:00 PM Pacific.

Will you be tuning in to watch season seven of the Capcom Pro Tour? Which teams are your personal favorites and why? Let us know in the comments below!