DICE has released a community survey for Battlefield V, so players can provide feedback on the game and speak their minds about what they would like to see added or changed in the future. The survey asks questions like: “How likely are you to recommend Battlefield V to a friend or colleague?” and “On a scale of 1 to 10 how would you rate the following maps?” DICE also mentioned that starting now, a community survey will be released every month, allowing fans of the game to consistently provide feedback to the team so they can make the necessary changes to the game.

Most recently, Battlefield V added Battlefield Currency into the game, just in time for the game’s latest update, Firestorm. The currency can be used to purchase cosmetic items in-game, which have multiple rarities. Players who do not want to purchase items can still earn certain items simply by playing the game and earning Company Coins. The best cosmetic items will be available for purchase with Battlefield Currency though, so be sure to stock up if cosmetic items are your thing in Battlefield V.

Also coming to Battlefield V are time savers. There are two different types of time savers within Battlefield V, including Tier Catch-Ups, which unlock Chapter Reward items immediately if you didn’t have the time to earn them through gameplay. The other type of time savers are XP Boosters, which will allow players to level up their weapons and vehicles in case their equipment is falling behind and is in need of some quick leveling.

Will you be taking part in the Battlefield V community survey? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Mp1st]