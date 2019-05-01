Today, the official Rocket League Twitter account tweeted something big. Psyonix, the developer behind the hit vehicular soccer game, has been purchased by Epic Games. The team realizes that this probably has aroused a slew of questions and concerns from the community, so they were quick to put up a blog post explaining the ins and outs of the new acquisition.

The blog post features a Q&A list, so let’s get into it.

“What does this mean for Rocket League and its community?” The team assured that this acquisition would largely keep everything the same, with the focus on expanding in ways never before possible. Having that Epic money to back the studio will certainly be useful, that’s for sure. Psyonix mentioned that it would still continue to update Rocket League and keep things fresh for the community. The main goal seems to be reaching a wider audience.

Big news! We are extremely excited to announce that we are joining the @EpicGames family! Read more in our blog here: https://t.co/mlbsrKJ0b2 pic.twitter.com/fZYMpsBtt6 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 1, 2019

When asked about what this means for the Rocket League esports ecosystem, Psyonix had this to say:

We think this is a great move for the Rocket League esports ecosystem because it significantly increases our potential reach and resources, just like it does for the game itself. We really do believe that you’ll find our future in esports to be very exciting — especially in the near future, where on June 21-23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) finals will end our 7th season with a bang!

They ended the post with a thank you to the fans.

And although it’s not PlayStation related, the game will be headed to the Epic Games store at an unannounced date. At this time, Epic said that there are no plans to remove Rocket League from Steam or any other storefronts, so it seems like the goal is to continue expanding the game as opposed to limiting its audience.

The news of this acquisition is quite substantial as Epic continues to grow. It seems like it will be lucrative for both companies, hopefully resulting in higher profits and a wider reach. It will also be interesting to see if there are any crossovers that happen between Rocket League and Fortnite.

What do you make of this purchase? Let us know!

[Source: RocketLeague.com and Gamesindustry.biz]