On May 2, 2019, Ubisoft will launch Ghost Recon Wildlands‘ newest update, the previously teased Operation Oracle. The DLC consists of two brand-new missions, both of which are free to all who own the title. According to a Ubisoft blog post outlining Operation Oracle, our “perception of the truth” will be challenged. It is interesting, no doubt. However, what will likely have most people talking is the addition of The Punisher himself, Jon Bernthal. The actor has joined the Ghost Recon Wildlands cast, playing Ghost Team Leader Major Cole D. Walker.

See Jon Bernthal’s Major Walker suit up, à la Frank Castle, in the Operation Oracle trailer below:

Based on the overview from Ubisoft, Operation Oracle’s mission briefing seems simple enough. Bowman will contact the Ghosts for an extraction. The subject? A Skell Tech engineer recently apprehended by the Bolivian military’s special operations crew, Unidad. Because the engineer possesses knowledge of “sensitive US industrial secrets,” this Skell Tech personnel must be protected at all costs. This is where Bernthal’s Major Cole D. Walker enters into the picture. Apparently, the Major has an agenda of his own.

This doesn’t appear to be a mere one-off set of missions, though. Information discovered during this particular operation may “set the scene for the future.” What this entails, of course, remains to be seen. But it does raise one question. Might this suggest that Bernthal’s character will play a larger role in future DLC, or even future Ghost Recon entries? Perhaps a tease of this nature will surface during Operation Oracle itself.

For access to the new update, Ghost Recon Wildlands players need only to have completed the game’s first mission. The update’s content will begin on the Montuyoc province, and should be marked on the TacMap. Upon finishing Operation Oracle, players will receive two rewards: Walker’s bracelet, which unlocks the Execution CQC Finisher, and Walker’s tattoo.

In addition to the new update, Ghost Recon Wildlands will have a free weekend following its release. The free weekend kicks off on May 2nd and concludes on May 5th.

[Source: Ubisoft]