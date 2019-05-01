A hot topic in the video game industry has been the development and release of The Last of Us Part II. Ever since its announcement at PlayStation Experience 2016, we’ve been quite eager to get our hands on it or, at the very least, know when we’ll be able to. We recently got a slight update on the game, in which Creative Director Neil Druckmann posted an image on Instagram that revealed that motion-capture filming had been completed for the game’s main characters. Sadly, there still is no release date for the highly anticipated sequel, but an industry insider may have just outed when we’ll possibly get another official update.

As you may know, Sony won’t be at E3 this year (along with EA). As such, it’s not likely we’d see anything about The Last of Us Part II at the show. However, since Sony just started diving into its take on video presentations with State of Play, that could be the perfect “stage” for an update. According to a ResetEra user and industry insider by the name of Aokiji, we’ll be seeing an update before E3. In a ResetEra thread discussing PlayStation first party studios, Aokiji said “Considering we’re getting an official TLOU2 update before E3, [it] would be really weird if it wasn’t 2019 now wouldn’t it[?]”

That statement is telling for two reasons. It means we could see an update within the next month and it also gives slightly more evidence that it will launch this year. It’s also worth noting that Aokiji leaked the State of Play show before it was even announced, so many consider the user to be a somewhat reliable source.

Obviously, this has not been confirmed by Sony or Naughty Dog, so we’ll have to sit tight for now. But we’ll know if Aokiji was right within the next month or so.

What do you think? Is The Last of Us Part II a 2019 game? Will it be shown within the next few weeks? Let us know!

[Source: ResetEra via GamesRadar+]