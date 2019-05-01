A couple of indie darlings will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in May 2019. Both Overcooked and What Remains of Edith Finch will be available to PS Plus subscribers starting May 7, 2019.

What Remains of Edith Finch and Overcooked join the PlayStation Plus lineup starting Tuesday, May 7: https://t.co/XOB0xlssl6 pic.twitter.com/kRyxJJ4lcQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 1, 2019

The current crop of games falls in line with how Sony has handled the previous two months. Since Sony dropped PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games, only two games have been offered each time. March 2019, the first month without these two systems, offered The Witness and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The April 2019 lineup, which is the current crop of titles, includes Conan Exiles and The Surge. As a reminder, those games are still available until May 6th, so get them while you still can.

While the quantity of games may still bother some, especially with the most recent game coming from 2017, the quality is still there. Overcooked, which plays like a multiplayer Diner Dash, was highly successful, eventually spawning a sequel, Overcooked 2. What Remains of Edith Finch, on the other hand, is almost the complete opposite style of game. It’s a moody, narrative-driven, first-person adventure. Our review called it “one of the most engaging pieces of interactive storytelling.” If anything, it can be seen as an improvement over the previous group of games, at least.

Ultimately, the debate rages on whether Sony’s handling of the PlayStation Plus free games is worthwhile. We shall see if the forthcoming PlayStation 5 changes Sony’s approach to the service at all. For now, however, it looks like two games per month is the norm.

What do you make of this month’s crop of games? Are you excited to play these acclaimed titles, or is the lineup still not doing anything for you? Let us know!