Can anyone imagine the pure insanity of Saints Row being translated to film, especially considering the chaos of Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row IV. Apparently, it will be someone’s job to do so soon. F. Gary Gray, the director behind Friday, Straight Outta Compton, and The Fate of the Furious, has been hired to helm a Saints Row movie. Greg Russo, who’s written film reboot scripts for Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat, will pen the Saints Row script.

Deadline reported the news, but offered no insight into what exactly should be expected of the project. Given that it is likely in the very early stages of development, the scarcity of details should come as no surprise. However, Deadline’s report does feature a little inside baseball about the Saints Row film’s production companies. For one, the film is being co-produced by the F. Gary Gray-owned Fenix Studios, Koch Media (Saints Row parent company), and Occupant Entertainment.

In considering the Saints Row franchise’s lengthy history, it’s not easy to picture what a film adaptation will adapt. Should audiences expect the film to adhere to Saints Row 2’s more serious tone, which would also often explore many of the absurdities present in later entries? Or will aliens invade after a former gang banger becomes U.S. President? It is anyone’s guess, really. Perhaps enough sequels will be greenlit to allow for all of the above to eventually receive exploration on the big screen.

Interestingly, this serves as the only Saints Row-related content fans of the franchise are currently able to anticipate. The last game in the series, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, was technically a Saints Row IV expansion that launched in 2015. Whether or not Saints Row developer Volition is hard at work on another sequel remains to be seen.

