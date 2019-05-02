Four years. Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been in development for four years, and it will finally launch next month. That’s right, 505 Games and ArtPlay have set a definitive release date for the much-anticipated title. On June 18, 2019, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will release on the PlayStation 4, PC (Steam and GoG), and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch will receive the game one week later on June 25th.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper release date reveal without an exciting new trailer to accompany it. The new trailer also shows off a number of the game’s previously noted visual improvements. See the newest look at Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For now, a confirmed release date is all the information 505 Games and ArtPlay can offer. According to a Kickstarter update from 505 Games’ Global Brand Manager, Roberto Piraino, further details concerning stretch goal content, game features, preorder information, and more will surface on an unspecified date in the future.

Igarashi and his development team have remained relatively silent about Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for some time. Given the look of the visual improvements present in the latest gameplay trailer above, it’s no wonder. While the wait for the spiritual successor to Igarashi’s Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has indeed been lengthy, fans were sated with a Bloodstained experience in 2018. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon launched digitally across home console, mobile, and PC platforms in May 2018, offering fans a chance to explore an 8-bit action game inspired by the upcoming Ritual of the Night.

Those interested in collecting a physical version of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon can do so later this month. Physical copies from Limited Run Games will be on sale for PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch on May 15th.

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night Release Date Set for June 2019 WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Kickstarter]