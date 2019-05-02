The story campaign for Borderlands 3 looks to be quite lengthy, even for those who only intend to focus on main story content. This is according to Creative Director Paul Sage, who recently revealed that Borderlands 3’s campaign lasts roughly 30 hours in total. Interestingly, this number only applies to playthroughs where the player takes a “beeline” approach.

Sage explained as much in an interview with PC Gamer during a recent Borderlands 3 preview event. The Creative Director said the following about the length of the main story, “if you beeline it through, and I mean beelining it through, it might take you 30 hours to complete the main story.”

As PC Gamer noted, this falls in line with the average amount of time it took to complete Borderlands 2’s main story, according to How Long to Beat. Apparently, it took an average of 31 hours to finish the sequel’s campaign; those who “rushed” were finished in approximately 18 hours. Meanwhile, the same data reveals the sequel’s main story and extras took over 50 hours to complete. Given Sage’s comment about Borderlands 3, it stands to reason the average playtime won’t differ too much between the two games.

With so much more to explore this time around, the side content may keep players engaged even longer in Borderlands 3. The franchise’s new entry will allow fans to venture far beyond the confines of Pandora, courtesy of interstellar travel. This was briefly detailed during the gameplay reveal event, where information concerning Sanctuary 3’s many features, destructible cover, level scaling, and more received ample attention. For additional details on how Gearbox has reinvigorated Borderlands in the current climate of looter shooters, check out our hands-on impressions.

Fans can begin exploring all of Borderlands 3 when it hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 13th.

