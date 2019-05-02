Finally, concrete details about Borderlands 3‘s depiction of Rhys have surfaced. It’s previously been confirmed that Troy Baker, who voiced the character in Tales of the Borderlands, will not reprise his role. Now Rhys’ new voice actor has been named. The voice behind Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis, Ray Chase, is bringing Rhys to life in the new Borderlands installment.

Chase took to his personal Twitter account to announce the news. His tweet also reiterated some of Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford’s comments on the matter. The Rhys on display in Borderlands 3 marks a new “interpretation” of the character. Therefore, Chase’s Rhys won’t sound exactly like that of Troy Baker’s.

See Ray Chase’s Twitter post about his casting below:

I’m honored to announce that I play mustache Rhys in Borderlands 3. I played all of TftB and greatly admired @TroyBakerVA‘s hilarious performance – his work is a true inspiration to me! I’m not a perfect voice match, but a new interpretation. I sincerely hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/nbgESmBOXv — Ray Chase (@RayChase) May 1, 2019

Since Borderlands 3’s reveal, a wave of confusion has surrounded Rhys. Troy Baker claims he was never called to reprise his role, though he would have most certainly wanted to do so. Meanwhile, Randy Pitchford alleges Baker was offered the role and turned it down. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem the situation will receive clarity anytime soon.

Information concerning the game itself has indeed received clarity, though. During Borderlands 3’s gameplay reveal event, details about level scaling, the newest version of Sanctuary, and more were given the spotlight. For more on what the upcoming entry brings to the franchise, check out our hands-on impressions.

Borderlands 3 will launch later this year on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 13th. Preorders for the game are already live at retail and digital stores, as are preorders for the three different special editions.

[Source: Ray Chase on Twitter via GamingBolt]