The recent “Operation Spectre Rising” patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 not only introduced a host of new gameplay features, it also introduced plenty of new cosmetics in the Black Market. Unfortunately, these cosmetic items have proven to be quite controversial, as they appear to be tied to a specific weapon. That means that items like Death Charms, Death Effects, and camos cannot be used throughout your arsenal, but only for a certain weapon.

Naturally, this move has upset quite a few Black Ops 4 players. Some see it as a form of publisher greed, as players would have to acquire a new cosmetic for every weapon in their arsenal. Comments from throughout the Black Ops 4 subreddit have been less than positive, and even notable Call of Duty personalities like PrestigeisKey are speaking out about the change.

I’ve got some concerns about this Black Market update… I’m happy to see all the new stuff but EVERYTHING is parted out majorly. Death effects, Charms, and camos need to be found for each weapon individually. That means earning the same thing over and over again. pic.twitter.com/nrS82z06XS — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) April 30, 2019

Activision has yet to comment on this controversy, and therefore there is no indication that this controversy will be addressed in any way. However, the Call of Duty community has remained vocal, so we could see a change in the near future. Ultimately, though, it’s all up to Treyarch and Activision.

While this change has been far from the only controversial update, Treyarch is putting its weight behind Black Ops 4. Blackout, the game’s popular battle royale mode, just got it’s first new map, the menacing Alcatraz. It remains to be seen if this change is something that will make its way to the next Call of Duty game.

What do you make of this weapon-specific change? Are you against it? Or does it not bother you? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]