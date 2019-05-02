Industry veteran and fan favorite Suda51, known for games such as No More Heroes and Killer 7, has teased that he will be making a new announcement at Momocon 2019. Whether it is something in regards to No More Heroes, as No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again did launch on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, or something entirely new, fans of his work will no doubt have something interesting to look forward to.

At last year’s Momocon event, Suda revealed Killer 7 would be coming to Steam, so perhaps this year’s announcement will be another port of an older title. (That is only speculation on my part.) Suda51 has been working in the games industry for 26 years. The first game he was credited on was Super Fire Pro Wrestling 3 Final Bout on the Super Famicom, which is what the Super Nintendo Entertainment System was called in Japan. Other titles from Suda51 include Let It Die, The Silver Case, Sine Mora EX, and Lollipop Chainsaw.

Personally, I hope that Suda’s announcement is something completely new. He never fails to come up with interesting characters set in unique worlds, so I think it would be great to see something original, instead of something like another No More Heroes game. His creative potential is truly limitless, and I am curious to see just what his latest announcement at Momocon 2019 will end up being.

Momocon 2019 will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia World Congress Center and will run for a total of four days, from Thursday May 23, 2019 to Sunday May 26, 2019. For those who are unable to attend the event in person, you can watch Suda’s panel live on Twitch on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 5:30 pm ET.

[Source: Destructoid]