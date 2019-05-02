Fresh off of the Japanese release, XSEED Games has announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will be coming to North America quite soon. The hugely popular JRPG sequel will be making its way Westward on June 4, 2019. It follows the release of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel back in March 2019. In addition, fans can also preorder the upcoming physical “Relentless Edition,” which comes with plenty of exclusive items.

In addition to a physical copy of Trails of Cold Steel II, the special edition also comes with a special Ouroboros Emblem Pin, along with seven exclusive Sept-Terrion cards. There’s also a soundtrack containing 23 full-length musical tracks from the game. The whole thing comes in a SteelBook case just for this special edition. It may be just the thing for The Legend of Heroes superfans to show their love of this series.

Trails of Cold Steel 2 PS4 North American Release Date Announced WATCH GALLERY

Trails of Cold Steel II is the second entry in the Trails of Cold Steel series, itself part of the larger The Legend of Heroes franchise. The first two Trails of Cold Steel games originally launched on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. XSEED then announced that it was bringing these games to the PlayStation 4. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel was released in North America back in March 2019. If you haven’t checked this game out yet, be sure to read our review of the Vita version!

Excitingly, players who play the previous game in the series can transfer their save, no matter the system. Trails of Cold Steel save files can be transferred from the PS4, PS3, and Vita versions to Trails of Cold Steel II. Events in the sequel will relate to what players accomplished in the first Trails of Cold Steel game. This will allow players “to see the results of some of their earlier choices and accomplishments” in the sequel.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will release on June 4, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. Trails of Cold Steel III and Trails of Cold Steel IV have already released in Japan, though release dates for North America has not yet been announced.