Players searching for a reason to keep returning to World War Z need not look any further. Developer Saber Interactive has released a content roadmap, which outlines the new content it plans to unleash for the next few months. The roll out begins this month and lasts through the month of July.

For the month of May, players will get to explore a new mission set in Tokyo, Japan. What exactly the mission will feature remains unclear, but at least there is a new zombie type to look forward to as well. The new zombie doesn’t seem like a slouch, either, as it spits out a “deadly virus.” If not carefully slain, it is likely to resurrect. Content for the month of June consists of a new setting for the six-skull difficulty, which will grant players a unique reward. Additional cosmetic items and more will also be a part of the June update. Finally, July will see players gain access to a new Weekly Challenge mode, bonus cosmetic items, and much more.

Beyond this, Saber Interactive has additional plans for free content updates, including private lobbies, a wave-based survival mode, the ability to switch classes in PvPvZ matches, and more. At present, the developer has yet to detail when updates of this nature will begin to go live.

This news comes on the heels of World War Z quickly hitting an impressive sales milestone. Just one week after its launch across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, the title managed to move one million units. The zombie shooter’s meteoric success seems a big boon for publisher Focus Home Interactive, which recently celebrated a similar sales achievement for Dontnod’s Vampyr.

World War Z is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC (Epic Games Store), and Xbox One.

[Source: Saber Interactive via Skewed ‘n Reviewed]