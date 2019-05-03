Despite some review outlets feeling lukewarm about Days Gone (not us), it managed to take the number one spot for the month of April in the UK. If you’re unfamiliar, Days Gone is the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive. You play as Deacon St. John in a post apocalyptic version of Oregon, while caring for your motorcycle and killing zombies (Freakers).

It’s always interesting to see an exclusive game become a monthly best-seller, since the install base is smaller than if it were a multiplatform game. Although, with nearly 100 million PS4s in the wild, there are more than enough players to check out a new game.

It’s also worth mentioning that the number two best-selling game for the month of April in the UK was Mortal Kombat 11, a game that most certainly benefited from being available across multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, while physical sales were down 43.6% from Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 11 saw the most successful launch in the series’ history, which we can attribute to the shift to digital purchases.

The full top-10 list is as follows:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yoshi’s Crafted World Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice World War Z New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe

Other notable titles include Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and FIFA 19, the latter of which is very popular in Europe and other places around the world—more so than in the United States. The Division 2 has also seen success this year, as it was the best-selling game in the month of March. Finally, we should acknowledge the great launch Saber Interactive’s World War Z enjoyed, as it reached over one million copies sold within its first week.

Keep in mind, these stats are only for the UK and only cover physical sales.

[Source: MCVUK]