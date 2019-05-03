In celebration of the Golden Week sale on the PlayStation Store, PlayStation owners can download a beautiful, free theme for their PlayStation 4. The theme is quite detailed, featuring art from legendary artist, Shohei Otomo (sometimes referred to simply as SHOHEI). If you are unfamiliar with his work, he is an esteemed Japanese artist who specializes in hyperrealistic ink drawings made with ballpoint pens. The theme is available in the US and Canada, as well as the EU under a different name (“Big In Japan”) so whichever side of the pond you reside on, you can still enjoy the free swag.

Have a look for yourself, this theme really is quite a sight to behold!

Celebrate Golden Week at PS Store with a feast for the eyes – a free theme featuring bewitching art by Shohei Otomo: https://t.co/W2caj6BmaX pic.twitter.com/HHbAWzgONC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 3, 2019

Sony has been knocking it out of the park lately when it comes to free swag for PlayStation 4 owners. There was the Days Gone Proposal Theme, (which showed Deacon St. John proposing to Sarah Whitaker with a waterfall as the backdrop.) Perhaps you preferred the dynamic theme and avatar pack which dropped in celebration of the one year anniversary for Santa Monica Studios’ latest installment in the ever popular God of War series. Either way, it is clear to see that there is no lack of amazing things that players can download and enjoy without spending a cent.

I personally love seeing things like this pop up in the PlayStation Store. Who can say no to free stuff, right? Especially when they look this good! There is no information on the store regarding timed availability, so if you can’t grab it right away, fear not.

Will you be picking up this free theme in celebration of the PlayStation Store’s Golden Week sale? What do you think of the art? Let us know in the comments below!

Pick it up on the NA PlayStation Store here. Grab the EU version here.

[Source: Twitter]