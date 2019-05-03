Ubisoft Teasing New Tom Clancy Game

Remember when Ghost Recon: Wildlands teased a new Tom Clancy game in an update? Well, Ubisoft has shed some light on when we learn more about it. Free up your schedule on May 9, 2019!

As a reminder, this tease focused on the mysterious Skell Technologies corporation. Skell Technology makes state of the art drones and other autonomous machinery. The company’s motto is, “A Better Future Today.” Its founder, Jace Skell, says that the machinery was developed to “free mankind of its tedious limitations.” Ubisoft left some important information in the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Operation Oracle update. Players discovered an in-game invitation to an event known as Skell Con. This event is set to take place on May 9, 2019 at 11:30 am PDT, so keep an eye on Ubisoft’s Twitter, Twitch, and Youtube accounts around that time.

It is still unclear as to which game series will involve Skell Technology. With The Division 2 currently in full swing, it’s safe to take that one off of the table. Rainbow Six: Siege is also still massively popular, with new content dropping for players on a consistent basis, so I’d say count that one out as well. Ghost Recon: Wildlands is still seeing new updates as well, so I don’t think we’ll see its potential sequel for some time. It has been way too long since we’ve seen a new entry in the iconic spy franchise Splinter Cell, so I’m leaning towards a new game in the series. (That is simply speculation and wishful thinking on my part.)

Ever since the Ghost Recon: Wildlands DLC operation that saw the Ghosts in Bolivia aiding Sam Fisher (who was voiced once again by Michael Ironside), people have been patiently waiting for some kind of announcement regarding the series’ return. The last Splinter Cell game, Splinter Cell Blacklist, released back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Ironside did not provide the voice for Sam Fisher at the time, due to medical reasons, so it would be amazing to see him reprise his timeless role in a new, full game.

What do you think this new Tom Clancy game will end up being? Are you anticipating a new Splinter Cell game? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PCGamesN]