FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice made waves both critically and commercially, and it appears Activision could not be happier about it. During Activision Blizzard’s financial investor call for the first quarter of 2019, Chief Operative Officer Collister Johnson spoke highly of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s success. In fact, the title’s “highly successful” performance on the market is “better than expected.”

Additionally, Johnson noted the following about Activision’s relationship with FromSoftware and the Sekiro project:

Q1 also saw the highly successful release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the result of Activision’s approach to selectively partnering with high-quality developers to leverage our publishing and marketing scale and expertise. We couldn’t be more pleased with the collaboration, execution, and response to FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed title from gaming communities worldwide.

What might all of this mean for the future of Activision’s and FromSoftware’s relationship? An official answer will not likely be given for some time. However, it’s easy to discern that a sequel to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice could eventually be on the cards. After all, within 10 days of its March 2019 release, the latest FromSoftware title had sold approximately two million copies. This incredible benchmark means Sekiro is already on track to outsell each of the three Dark Souls titles. For example, the original Dark Souls hit over 2.3 million in sales a year and a half after release. Dark Souls 3’s success greatly eclipsed it, moving about three million units in two months’ time.

In addition to critical acclaim and meteoric success, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice helped spark interesting discourse throughout the industry. One topic in particular concerns accessibility and the absence of such options in Sekiro. It should be interesting to see if and how FromSoftware will address this criticism in its future projects.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available now across PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

