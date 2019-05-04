Idea Factory International has announced that it’ll be bringing 3D action shooter, Azur Lane: Crosswave, to Europe and North America sometime in 2020. Based on the 2017 mobile game Azur Lane, the upcoming title is being developed by Compile Heart and Felistella using Unreal Engine 4 and cel-shaded 3D graphics.

For those not familiar with the mobile game, Azur Lane is a Chinese side-scrolling shoot-em-up set during the World War II era in which players engage in battles using personified warships.

Key features of the console adaptation are as follows:

Ships at Bae – Players will need to defeat enemy ships and meet special criteria to unlock and customize new characters. Swap weapons and even cute accessories to fit your needs as the top commander of the seas! With a multitude of characters to collect each equipped with unique strengths and abilities and NPCs to unlock, every player will definitely find their favorite commander to customize!

Ready Your Torpedoes and Set Sail – Before you set sail, players can prepare their character units, formations, and equipment. Customizing and preparing your formation ahead of battle is crucial!

Glide and Weave – Don’t just sit out there like a buoy! Prepare yourself and input your attacks! Pay close attention to aerial bombs, underwater torpedoes, and incoming projectiles. Launch and aim your torpedoes, shoot down incoming aerial attacks with your anti-air guns, and swiftly glide past any incoming missiles!

Unreal Big Fish – Azur Lane: Crosswave uses the Unreal Engine and it brings your favorite 2D characters in the original mobile app come to life in this 3D, cel-shaded world!

Azur Lane: Crosswave will release physically and digitally on the PlayStation 4 featuring Japanese voice-overs and English subtitles. In Japan, the game will release on August 29, 2019. Idea Factory has said that it’ll release more information on its website soon so we’ll keep our readers posted.

